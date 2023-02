From left, Noblesville Rotary Club President Jack Kreman, Ivy Tech Hamilton County Director of Development Kathryn Shema and Rotary District Governor Mekey McAllen pause with a replica check for $13,911 that was donated to the community college from the Rotary’s BrewBQ fundraiser last year. The donation amount will cover a full semester of tuition for six students at Ivy Tech in the fall. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Dixon)