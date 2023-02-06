Night & Day diversions – February 7, 2023

‘Footloose’

“Footloose” is set for Feb. 9 to March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

’The Diary of Anne Frank’

Civic Theatre will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” from Feb. 10 to 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

’New World Dances’

The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present “New World Dances” Feb. 11-26 at The Florence at the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

‘Night Must Fall’

Main Street Productions of “Night Must Fall” will be presented Feb. 9 to 19 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Proof’

Mud Creek Players will present “Proof” Feb. 10-25 at the Mud Creek Barn Theater in Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘Five Points’

Discovering Broadway will present the “Five Points” concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Madame Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. For more, visit discoveringbroadway.org.

‘Around the World in 80 Days’

The Belfry Theatre’s production of “Around the World in 80 Days” is set for Feb. 10-19 at Arts for Lawrence Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave., Lawrence. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

Masterworks 3

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Harlem Quartet at the Masterworks 3 concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘Sleight of Hand’

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Sleight of Hand” at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.