New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase.

Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase.

Both Avon and Zionsville are members of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, an eight-team league formed in time for the start of the 2023 school year. The conference strives to present the best in academic, athletic and artistic programs for all stakeholders while focusing on the development of leadership skills and positive sportsmanship for all participants, according to the conference.

“Zionsville is one of the best, if not the best, public high schools in Indiana,” Larsh said. “As a professional, I want to be in a place that expects to be good and wants to be good.”

A self-described farm kid in his formative years, Larsh is a 1998 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School in Frankfort. He attended Purdue University, where he majored in social studies and education before graduating.

His work career began with three years as a teacher at Benton Central High School.

Larsh then taught for seven years at Western High School near Kokomo before becoming the school’s athletic director for the following eight years. He took the same position at Avon in June of 2021.

Larsh said his move to Zionsville was the right place at the right time.

“On a personal level, it is closer to home,” he said. “I grew up on a farm in Clinton County, and my parents, David and Patty, still live there.”