Johnson to run for District 5 Noblesville council seat

Noblesville resident Dave Johnson will run for the District 5 seat on the Noblesville Common Council.

“I’ve invested in Noblesville over the years by serving the community. I’m thrilled to bring experience and deep knowledge of Noblesville to the council,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who has lived in District 5 for 40 years, has a history of community involvement. He was named Noblesville Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year; has been a part of Noblesville Schools Miller Ambassador Program; has served as a Noblesville Boys & Girls Club Meals for Members volunteer; has served as Noblesville Lacrosse Club president; has been a youth soccer coach; and has been involved in Boys Scouts of America.

Besides his community work, Johnson said if elected, his city involvement will be key in leading on the council. He has been on the city’s Economic Development Board, the Police Merit Commission, Prevailing Wage Board, Hamilton County Riverwalk Board and on the Hamilton County Solid Waste Board.

Johnson is a licensed professional geologist whose practice focuses on environmental site investigation and remediation. He will be challenged by Rocky Shanehsaz, owner of Mill Top Banquet & Conference Center, who has also filed for the District 5 seat.

Johnson and his wife, Michele, have lived in Wellington Northeast for 40 years and have two adult children, who both attended Noblesville Schools. Their family attends Faith Community Church, where they also volunteer.

The District 5 seat is currently held by Greg O’Connor, who decided to not run again for reelection.