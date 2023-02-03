Current Publishing
Zionsville Police Department

ZPD serves search warrant in Tippecanoe County

0
Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Police Dept. served a search warrant Feb. 1 at the Wabash Township Fire Department in Tippecanoe County.

Capt. Sterling Drake of the ZPD confirmed that a search warrant had been served at the fire department but provided no other details.

This search warrant was executed yesterday. However, no arrests were made,” Drake said. “As a result of the search warrant, the investigation is still ongoing, thus, we have no additional information to provide.

This story will be updated as more details become available.


