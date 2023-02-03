Zionsville honors retired Zionsville Community Schools superintendent 0 By Current Publishing on February 3, 2023 Zionsville Community Mayor Emily Styron declared Jan. 31 Dr. Scott Robison Day in Zionsville. Robinson retired as superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools at the end of January. He had served as superintendent since 2006. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville) More Headlines Retired public finance advisor seeking West District seat on Carmel City Council ‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob Column: Carmel Clay Schools launches Community Connections Series Snapshot: Zionsville Community School board members sworn in during school board meeting Lusk announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat Zionsville disputes unmade payment claim, fraud investigation underway Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact