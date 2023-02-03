Current Publishing
Zionsville honors retired Zionsville Community Schools superintendent

Mayor Emily Styron declared Jan. 31 Dr. Scott Robison Day in Zionsville. Robinson retired as superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools at the end of January. He had served as superintendent since 2006. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)


