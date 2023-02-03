Stoner seeks Zionsville town council seat

Democratic candidate Tiffany Stoner announced she will run for the District 5 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election.

Stoner will run against Republican incumbent Brad Burk, council vice president who occupies one of the council’s two at-large seats. He has amended his candidacy to run for the seat in District 5, his home district. District 5 incumbent Josh Garrett is not seeking a third term.

“I am aware that an at-large incumbent recently changed his filing to District 5,” Stoner said. “But as a small business owner and mother of four who has lived in this district for 23 years, I believe I am uniquely positioned to listen to and represent residents. I look forward to bringing a collaborative, respectful approach that Zionsville’s government absolutely needs.”

Stoner, a Zionsville resident for 23 years, said she is running for town council in an effort to bring community leaders together for the benefit of the community. She is a graduate of Ball State University and has a master’s in information and communications sciences. She worked as a network architect and senior program manager in the communications and high technology industry for 17 years.

Stoner has co-owned Nathaniel Edmunds Photography, which specializes in corporate photography, with her brother since 2001.

​Stoner said she favors continued development of Creekside Corporate Park and the expansion of pedestrian walkways and bike paths.

​“In recent years, Zionsville has suffered from division that has hampered forward progress,” Stoner said. “I would like to bring a spirit of collaboration to the town council so that it can work more effectively alongside a new mayor to facilitate thoughtful growth for our community.”

​Stoner said she supports robust communication so residents know what’s happening in town government, and councilors know which concerns are most important to residents.

“I believe that the town council must always prioritize fiscal responsibility and foster connections between Zionsville’s longtime families and newer residents, alike,” Stoner said.

​Stoner’s husband, Tim, is a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. They have four children who have all attended Zionsville Community Schools.

Outside of work, Stoner has been a volunteer leader and fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, Zionsville Community Schools and multiple military charitable organizations.