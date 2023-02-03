Current Publishing
Phase 1 sewer extension project underway

Rendering of Phase 1 of sewer extension project. (Rendering courtesy of the Zionsville Dept. of Public works)

The Zionsville Dept. of Public Works’ sanitary sewer extension project is underway. Phase 1 construction into eight existing areas of town is expected to be completed early this year.

After more detailed evaluations of Boone Ridge Drive and Irish Hill Lane, residents on those private drives all have frontage along Oak Street and can connect to the existing sewer at any time. No easements allowing the extension of a sewer main have been identified. The town will work with those properties on an individual basis if the owners want sanitary sewer connections.

The following areas can now connect to sanitary sewers:

• Eaglewood Drive

• Sycamore Ct

• White Oak Ct

Residents can continue to follow along for updates at zionsville-in.gov/651/Sewer-Extension-Project


