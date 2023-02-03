Candidate filing concludes in Fishers for May primary election

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:
Fishers mayor
- Scott Fadness (R)
Fishers clerk
- Jennifer L. Kehl (R)
- Rachel Segars (R)
- Janet Pritchett (D)
Fishers city court judge
- Daniel E. Henke (R)
Fishers City Council District SE
- Pete Peterson (R)
Fishers City Council District NW
- Selina Stoller (R)
- Bill McLellan (D)
Fishers City Council District NC
- John P. DeLucia (R)
- Crystal Neumann (D)
Fishers City Council District SC
- John W. Weingardt (R)
- Lane Skeeters (D)
Fishers City Council District NE
- Daniel Canan (R) (Withdrawn from this race)
- Brad DeReamer (R)
- Samantha R. Chapman (D)
Fishers City Council At-Large (vote for three)
- Tiffanie Ditlevson (R)
- Cecilia Coble (R)
- Todd Zimmerman (R)
- Howard Stevenson (D)
- Jocelyn Vare (D)