Candidate filing concludes in Fishers for May primary election

Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:

Fishers mayor

  • Scott Fadness (R)

Fishers clerk

  • Jennifer L. Kehl (R)
  • Rachel Segars (R)
  • Janet Pritchett (D)

Fishers city court judge

  • Daniel E. Henke (R)

Fishers City Council District SE

  • Pete Peterson (R)

Fishers City Council District NW

  • Selina Stoller (R)
  • Bill McLellan (D)

Fishers City Council District NC

  • John P. DeLucia (R)
  • Crystal Neumann (D)

Fishers City Council District SC

  • John W. Weingardt (R)
  • Lane Skeeters (D)

Fishers City Council District NE

  • Daniel Canan (R) (Withdrawn from this race)
  • Brad DeReamer (R)
  • Samantha R. Chapman (D)

Fishers City Council At-Large (vote for three)

  • Tiffanie Ditlevson (R)
  • Cecilia Coble (R)
  • Todd Zimmerman (R)
  • Howard Stevenson (D)
  • Jocelyn Vare (D)


