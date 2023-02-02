Kelly receives Synergize legacy honor

Brian Kelly, the recently retired co-founder of Current Publishing, was awarded Synergize’s third-annual Legacy of Impact Award at the relationship-building organization’s fourth-year kickoff event held Jan. 31 at The Cat Theater in Carmel.

The award is gifted annually to someone who has made an astounding impact both on Synergize and the Carmel community it calls home.

“It was a real honor and a total surprise receiving the Legacy Impact Award,” Kelly said. “It’s a privilege to play a small part in all the good work Synergize and its extraordinary members do for the community.”

Synergize has spent the past three years launching professional relationships from deep, supportive friendships. The organization uses events and intentional introductions to foster authentic connection between its members.

Current is a media sponsor of Synergize and has been since its early days.