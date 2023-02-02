Horror book fair to feature Lawrence Township author

KimAnn Schultz is eager to share her love of horror writing.

“I’m most looking forward to being surrounded by like-minded creative contributors for the day and being part of an event that will draw local fans of the genres,” said Schultz, who lives in Lawrence Township. “The horror and sci-fi communities are a great and diverse confluence of general smarts, good natured-ness and edgy-illustrative style statements.”

“A Scarelastic Book Fair” will be held Feb. 18 at Scarlet Lane Brewing Company, 7724 Depot St., McCordsville. The VIP session is from 10:30 to noon. The event, which is a joint venture with Scarlet Lane Brewing and Grindhouse Press, then runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Schultz, whose author name is K.A. Schultz, will sell her book “Neitherium: Prose & Poetry from the Neither,” which she describes as a collection of “elegantly transgressive horror and sci-fi short stories and poems.” She will be signing books and sell them for $10 each.

“Neitherium” was published in November 2022. Her other books still in circulation are “Jacob, a Denouement in One Act” and “Rugs on Puddles Coats Over Oceans,” a collection of poems and lyric poetry.

“Jacob is a Dickensian rest-of-the-story centered on Scrooge’s deceased partner and ghostly visitor, Jacob Marley,” Schultz said.

Schultz attended a Horror Writers Association in Denver last year.

“It included a pre-event at none other than the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park where ‘The Shining’ was filmed,” Schultz said.

Some of Scarlet Lane’s beers include Sammy Terry Kolsch, Slasher and HorrorHound Ale.

For more, visit linktr.ee/K.A.Schultz. The book is available on Amazon.com.