Friends play cousins in farcical Carmel High School play

Carmel High School seniors Kate Sullivan, Ella Asher and junior Juliet Malherbe play cousins in the play, “The Red Velvet Cake War.”

“We’ve been friends for a while, so that chemistry is already out there on stage,” said Asher, who plays Peaches. “We get to act like characters and do it. There is a very natural comedic and close chemistry between the three cousins.”

Sullivan plays Jimmie in “The Red Velvet Cake War,” which will be presented Feb. 2-4 at Carmel High School. There are 7 p.m. performances each night and a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 4.

“I really like this role because I’ve never played anyone quite like Jimmie because she’s very quirky,” Sullivan said. “I’m kind of just crazy and wild.”

Sullivan said comedy is her favorite genre for plays.

“It’s always fun getting up there and making people laugh,” she said. “I think this is my favorite production because I’m up there with two of my good friends and being silly. It has a lot of weird moments.”

“There is fight choreography, and I’ve never done that before.”

Peaches is a mortuary cosmetologist.

“She hasn’t had a husband for seven years,” Asher said. “There are a lot of layers to my character. Each of the cousins has a funny backstory.”

Asher said this is her first time performing a complete comedy.

“It’s a learning curve to know the comedic timing of everything,” she said.

Malherbe plays Gaynelle, a character Malherbe describes as delirious.

“She has just been accused of attempted murder of her ex-husband’s girlfriend,” Malherbe said. “She has an appointed psychologist trying to evaluate if she is safe to keep going as she is, or she will be forced to go to a funny farm, as she keeps calling it. While this is going on, she is trying to plan a family reunion with her cousin.”