Carmel High School runner earns statewide honor – again

Carmel High School senior Kole Mathison knows he has been doubly blessed.

Mathison was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

“It’s a huge blessing to be awarded this honor two years straight,” Mathison said. “To be selected out of all the amazing athletes across the state is something I don’t take for granted.”

The 6-foot-4 Mathison, who has signed a national letter of intent to run on scholarship at the University of Colorado, said his senior cross country season is definitely his most satisfying.

“I don’t think I could’ve ended my high school cross country career any better,” Mathison said. “A team state title, individual state title, and to top it off a national title.”

Mathison helped lead the Greyhounds to the IHSAA state team title Oct. 29, 2022, by winning the individual title in 15:02.8. Mathison then won the Champs Sports National Cross Country race Dec. 10 in San Diego. He previously finished fourth Dec. 3 in the Nike Cross Country National Championships in Portland.

Mathison joins Ben Veatch as a two-time Gatorade Indiana Cross Country Player of the Year from CHS.

Mathison, who carries a weighted 4.13 GPA, volunteers with Champions Together, which joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on a unified team.

“Champions Together is a special group of people that strive to spread the word of inclusion in athletics,” Mathison said. “The athletes that we work with are some of the nicest people I’ve met and I’ve learned so much from being around them. To see their smiles as they compete brings me so much joy. My favorite event has to be Mr. Carmel, which is a talent show that raises money for Special Olympics. It’s an unreal event and a blessing to take part in.”

Mathison is preparing for his final high school track and field season. He captured the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at the IHSAA state finals in 2022.

“The main goal is to have a good time and take in all the joys of high school competition,” Mathison said. “I definitely wanna try to smash the 4-minute mile mark as well. It would also be a great way to end things by winning a team state title.”