No injuries reported after White River Elementary School fire

No injuries were reported after a small art room fire that occurred at White River Elementary School Jan. 31. The Noblesville Fire Dept. reported on social media that it had responded to reports of smoke coming from the elementary school. Noblesville Schools spokeswoman Marnie Cooke said the district evacuated a small number of after school care students and staff that were in the building and were eventually cleared to return. The fire department later said the fire had been “marked out.”