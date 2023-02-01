Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant

A nonprofit organization based in Westfield serving uninsured and underinsured clients has received a $35,000 grant from Hamilton County.

Heart and Soul Clinic was among a dozen nonprofit organizations in the area that received grant funding from Hamilton County. In total, the nonprofits received more than $750,000 in support for 2023, officials said.

“The county is proud to be able to support many of our not-for-profit organizations,” Hamilton County Councilor Sue Maki said. “While we could not fund all organizations or always fund to the amount requested, we do believe we used the taxpayers’ money to make the greatest impact on Hamilton County residents.”

Lisa Kreag, executive director of Heart and Soul Clinic, said the organization plans to use the funding to go toward the costs of labs for the patients it serves. Heart and Soul Clinic pays for patient lab costs through Riverview Health, Kreag said.

The grant program is intended to furnish funding to organizations that provide services in furtherance of county goals, officials said. The largest grant totaling $180,000 was awarded to Prevail, Inc., an organization based in Noblesville, to help provide crisis intervention and support services for survivors of crime and abuse.

PrimeLife Enrichment, an agency that provides programs and services to support senior citizens and is based in Carmel, was awarded $100,000. County officials also awarded $90,000 to fund mental health initiatives for underinsured and uninsured students in Hamilton County’s six school districts through their youth assistance and education foundation programs.

“The county council and county commissioners are proud to support these community not-for-profit partners in a meaningful way,” Maki said. “We are fortunate that we have these professionally run organizations serving our citizens in need.”

Create an info box and list winners:

Organizations awarded grants include: