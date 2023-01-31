Current Publishing
Riverview Health names interim president, CEO

Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO.

Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.

Jewell also spent 20 years at Franciscan Health, serving as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Franciscan’s central Indiana region, the release said.

“I am honored to serve as the interim president and CEO of Riverview Health,” Jewell said. “I look forward to working together with the dedicated Riverview Health team to continue the remarkable work they are doing to redefine the health care experience by becoming the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.”

Riverview Health officials said as president and CEO, Jewell will continue to advance the organization’s growth strategy. He will work closely with the hospital’s board of trustees and leadership team to further shape the future of healthcare in Hamilton County, officials said.

“We’re excited to welcome Keith to lead Riverview Health,” said Greg Murray, chairman of the Riverview Health Board of Trustees. “He brings a wealth of experience in healthcare and is committed to continuing the mission of providing high-quality care to our patients and our community.”

Jewell succeeds Seth Warren, who resigned from his role as president and CEO in December. The Riverview Health Board of Trustees has begun the search for a permanent replacement, officials said.


