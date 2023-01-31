Plopper announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat 

Nicholas Plopper, a Republican, recently announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election.

Plopper, a Hoosier native, moved to Zionsville from Carmel in 2020. While residing in Carmel, he served on the Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Board, where he was secretary and vice president.

A graduate of Indiana University, Plopper has a doctorate in law and is an attorney for Plopper & Partners, LLP, a boutique law firm in Carmel.

Plopper said he has practiced law for 15 years and has experience across a broad spectrum of areas, including his time serving on the Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Board.

“I have relevant public service experience, which I will bring to the town council,” Plopper said. “Those experiences will inform my leadership for the citizens of District 4 and Zionsville.”

Plopper said Zionsville’s fiscal improvement and managing the town’s growth responsibly are among his priorities.

“At this time in its history, Zionsville is specially situated to make important decisions affecting its future,” Plopper said. “A future I envision as one that properly plans for its growth while maintaining its sense of charm and community. This will require informed leadership and strong fiscal management and oversight.”

Plopper, 46, and his wife have four children, two boys and two girls. He is a coach for the Boys & Girls Club and the Zionsville Youth Soccer Association.

“I look forward to meeting many citizens in District 4 and Zionsville during my campaign,” he said.