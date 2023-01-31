Night & Day diversions – January 31, 2023

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

The Wright Brothers

The Wright Brothers will play a farewell show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. The concert was rescheduled from Dec. 3. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “ATI’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 1” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.