Snapshot: Kiwanis Club of Westfield donates $20,000

The Kiwanis Club of Westfield donated $20,000 to the Westfield Library Foundation Inc. Jan. 17 to sponsor the construction of a lactation room at the new Westfield Washington Public Library, which is under construction. From left, is Kiwanis Club of Westfield President Jake Plummer, Westfield Library Foundation Executive Director Erin Downey, Library Director Sheryl Sollars and Kiwanis Club of Westfield Past President Chris Fenn. (Photo courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Westfield)


