Creative community: Art gallery doubles as social enterprise for local artists

What sprang from a decided need for art in the area has turned into a booming social enterprise featuring local and regional artists.

Jill Lehman, owner and founder of High Frequency Arts in Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St. Suite 260, has always been an art lover and a creative.

“I grew up loving art,” Lehman said. “I have always considered myself a creative and an artist. I wanted to be an art teacher when I was younger. Instead, I went into corporate America working in human resources. But I think it has taught me a lot.”

Lehman discovered that in working with corporations in the human resources department, every company shared one core value: creativity.

“The more time I spent in corporate America, the more I saw businesses’ ask for more innovation in talent management,” Lehman said. “We would often struggle with the fact that we didn’t have people solving problems, we didn’t have enough innovators that would help drive business forward.”

Being a “visual person,” Lehman decided that a change that could help business was the inclusion of art in the workplace.

“We eat with our eyes, and we experience our workplaces with our eyes, too,” Lehman said. “So, I thought a great way to implement change was by putting that core value of creativity on the wall. Because if the workplace doesn’t engage creativity, then they’ll continue to go without the creative aspect of a business.”

Lehman believes her background in business has helped her see the true value of creativity, especially in the workplace. Surrounding herself with creativity and creative people has helped challenge her “classical training” and has brought out a compassion for the community and its artists.

High Frequency has been at its location for two years. The business front presents as an art gallery but doubles as a social enterprise.

“I wanted to be part of the solution in filling the gap in underfunding arts in schools, businesses and society,” Lehman said. “I wanted to help those interested and trained in art by helping expose artists’ artwork and working with those who have art degrees.”

Lehman created High Frequency Arts in 2017 from her dining room table. She felt Fishers needed an elevated art scene – something that would draw more creatives to the arts and help improve the city’s economic growth.

Lehman believes that art is at the heart of what makes a successful, enjoyable business and community.

“When you look at economic growth, companies, societies and cities that invest in art are typically growing communities,” Lehman said. “Artists move and implant themselves there, and it becomes a ‘hub’ community.”

The business isn’t just an art gallery, although looks may be deceiving. High Frequency Arts works with local creatives and artists to help furnish and decorate the interior of other businesses, such as health care offices, apartment leasing offices and the Hamilton County Ivy Tech Community College in Noblesville.

The art business also features a program that helps pair professionals in a specific field with a business or location in need of art.

“We’ve helped decorate health care spaces,” Lehman said. “In one instance, we asked a nurse to create an artwork to hang in the space. It’s a great way to integrate the immediate community with art.”

Lehman’s long-term goal for High Frequency Arts is to be a “voice” for art in the community.

“I want to be a voice for art as a small business,” Lehman said. “Whether you’re a single artist selling your works at an art fair, an artist who wants to run your own gallery or a creative who wants to run their own art business, I want High Frequency to foster the connection between artists, art businesses and community.”

High Frequency events

Each quarter, High Frequency Arts hosts a reception at Hub & Spoke to feature one artist.

The next one is March 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, a cash bar and networking opportunities for artists looking to expand their reach.