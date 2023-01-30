Concerts for a Cause schedule set

Concerts for a Cause co-founder Bruce Kidd has always had a musical mission for the fundraising series.

“We always like to showcase a local artist as our opening act and a national recording artist as our headliner,” the Carmel resident said. “Ryan Brewer is one of my favorite local artists. Witty lyricist and great voice and a fun live performer. He is a classic storyteller.”

Brewer will open for the Fantastic Cat band Feb 4 at the Concerts for a Cause event at the Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St. Fantastic Cat is a band of four singer/songwriters from New York City. The nonprofit benefitting from the concert will be Cycles for the City, which provides new bikes to kids from low-income homes. Since starting in 2016, Concerts for a Cause has presented 24 concerts and has donated more than $500,000 to nonprofits.

“I heard about the Fantastic Cat band because one of the founders is Brian Dunne, who played a solo concert for us in 2018,” Kidd said. “He is a gifted guitarist and songwriter, so I knew if he joined forces with three more talented songwriters from NYC to form this folk rock supergroup this would be a very cool band to have play for us. Ryan opened for us in 2020 for Shawn Mullins, and this is the first time Fantastic Cat has played here in Indy since they formed the band.”

The May 13 concert will feature Brian Vander Ark, former lead singer for the Verve Pipe, at the Indianapolis Art Center. It will benefit the Hollis Adams Foundation, which supports adults with developmental challenges.

The Aug. 19 event features Dan Rodriguez, singer-songwriter from Minneapolis. The event at the Landmark Center and will benefit The Heart & Soul Free Medical Clinic for uninsured or underinsured people.

The Nov. 4 concert features Will Hoge, a singer songwriter from Nashville, Tenn. It will benefit Brightlane Learning at a yet-to-be determined venue.

Tickets are $100 and include cocktail hour with the doors opening at 6 p,m. For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.

Two family foundations are supporting the series at each concert, which Kidd said will help double the donations.

“Both would like to be anonymous because they want the focus at our concerts to be on our mission of helping fellow Hoosiers in need rather than their foundations and support,” Kidd said.