Minnaar running for Carmel City Council’s Northeast District seat

Shannon Minnaar describes herself as a good listener, a skill that’s been helpful during her service on several local boards. She also believes it’s an important trait for a city councilor, a role she is seeking in Carmel’s Northeast District.

“The thought of being able to sit down and listen to what people have to say in our community and to have an opportunity to listen to them and get their feedback – and possibly be an agent of change – is exciting,” she said.

Minnaar is facing Jason Engle in the May 2 Republican primary. No Democrats have filed for the seat. Candidates may file until Feb. 3. Incumbent Northeast District City Councilor Sue Finkam, a Republican, is running for mayor.

Minnaar described Carmel as a “vibrant city” and “unique place to live,” and she said she wants to build upon the efforts of Finkam and other city leaders.

“I’ve watched this city evolve, and I’d like to see it continue to evolve and maintain the beautiful greenspace that we have and maintain the beautiful downtown district,” she said. “I would love to see more walking paths. I’m a big walker, so I’d like to see more of that. I’d like to see more bike paths and more green space.”

With the nation facing “uncertain times” from a financial perspective, Minnaar said her campaign will advocate Carmel to remain “fiscally responsible.”

“We should be very thoughtful about how a city spends money, especially given the economy right now and what we’re going into,” she said.

Since moving to Carmel 22 years ago, Minnaar has been involved with many local organizations. She is vice chairman of the board of directors for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Carmel Cable and Telecommunications Commission. Previously, she has served as a PTO president at Mohawk Trails Elementary, president of the Brookshire Ladies 18 Hole League and president of the Cool Creek North HOA.

She has been married to her husband, David, for 30 years, and they are the parents of two adult children who graduated from Carmel High School. Minnaar has an identical twin sister who lives in Converse, Ind.