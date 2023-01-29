Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.

Breaziel is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of previous felony convictions, including dealing narcotics and a prior federal conviction for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. Breaziel was still under court supervision following his release from federal prison when he was again arrested for illegal gun possession.

“Illegally armed felons and drug dealers help drive the gun violence plaguing our families and neighbors,” stated Zachary A. Myers, United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “I commend the quick response by the Lawrence Police Dept. and the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to protect the public from this criminal. The serious sentence imposed is a message to others who are legally barred from possessing firearms: put down the guns or you risk federal prison time.”

“The Lawrence Police Dept. thanks the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana and U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers, along with our law enforcement partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for focusing federal resources on holding armed felons accountable,” LPD Chief Gary Woodruff stated. “These federal, state and local agency collaborations leading to convictions result in a safer central Indiana for all Hoosiers to enjoy.”