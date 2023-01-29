Carmel Winter Games return to Ice at Carter Green Feb. 10-11

The Carmel Winter Games are back with the same wacky set of competitions.

The games are set from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 on The Ice at Carter Green with Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippos.

The Hometown Hero Olympics is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the same spot with the same three games between City of Carmel departments, including community services, street, engineering, fire, parks and police.

Anne O’Brien, City of Carmel project manager with the community relations and economic development department, said the participation numbers last year were excellent.

This year, the numbers for the Feb. 10 session have increased from two to six teams, with the Feb. 11 event expanding from seven to 14 teams, ranging from businesses or small groups or neighborhoods.

In the Ice Trike Relays, four participants from each team compete. Each participant rides a trike and does two laps in a row around the ice.

“Imagine the game of curling, but instead of trying to shuffle a stone into the target, team members are moving their teammate riding inside of an inner tube,” O’Brien said. “Hungry Hungry Hippos is one of the most popular children’s games, and it’s also a Winter Games favorite. Each team consists of four people in this game, and the goal is for one rider on an inner tube to play with two other teammates who are tub fillers and a fourth teammate who is the tube pusher or rope guy.”

Teams must commit to participate in all three events for the full duration of the games to qualify for the winner trophies and participant medals presented at the conclusion. The winners will choose a donation beneficiary from the City of Carmel approved list that includes Carmel Youth Assistance Program; Prime Life Enrichment Center; The Children’s TheraPlay Foundation; Carmel Clay Historical Society; Heroes Club; and four food pantries in Carmel.

Some of central Indiana’s favorite mascots will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11. All events are free and open to the public.