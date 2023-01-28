Childers to run for Zionsville at-large council seat

Republican candidate Liz Childers announced Jan. 27 she will run for an at-large position for Zionsville Town Council in the primary election May 2.

Childers, a Zionsville resident for nine years, said she was looking for the appropriate opportunity to serve the Zionsville community. Childers is a Lugar Series graduate and works for Dauby, O’Connor, & Zaleski, LLC, an accounting firm, as director of marketing. The Lugar Series selects 20 Hoosier women to participate in political training to prepare Republican women for elected and appointed roles in government at the local, state, and federal levels.

Childers said she is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the council and is eager for an opportunity to represent the community she loves.

“We have an amazing community that needs strong, balanced leadership, which I plan

to bring to the town council,” she said. “Representing the community I dearly care for would be an honor, and I hope to make my neighbors proud. I will work hard to earn every vote.”

Brad Burk, council vice president and incumbent in one of two at-large seats, has amended his candidacy to run in District 5, his home district.

Burk said he is eager to maintain the level of service District 5 incumbent Josh Garrett, who has decided not to seek a third term, has committed to the community for eight years.

“Although I’ve been honored to serve at-large, I’m equally excited about my home district and the opportunity to represent all those who live in District 5,” Burk said.

“This switch provides an opportunity to support a strong female Republican candidate, which has been a priority of this council.”

Council President Jason Plunkett said Burk has proven to be a critical asset to the council, and the citizens of District 5 can look forward to strong, continued representation should he win the seat.

“I’m also very aware of the many strengths Liz Childers can and will bring to an increasingly diversified council. She will be an incredible candidate,” Plunkett said.

Childers and her husband, Grant, have three children that attend Zionsville schools.