Zionsville Chamber of Commerce elects new president

Zionsville resident Angela Falcone was elected president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce last month.

Prior to that, Falcone was involved with all four chambers of commerce in Hendricks County, along with the OneZone chamber in Hamilton County, the Boone County Chamber of Commerce and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce. She previously had served as vice president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

“The small businesses and people in Zionsville were so welcoming to me.” Falcone said.

Falcone is a native of Bedford. She is an Indiana University graduate with a degree in early childhood education. After teaching for a few years, she married and stayed at home with her daughter while volunteering in schools and for the Brownsburg Education Foundation.

As she began a new phase in her career, Falcone branched out as a business development representative at State Bank, calling the transition a “blessing”.

“I was able to be out in the community networking and meeting new people,” Falcone said.

Falcone said her chief objective as president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce is to focus on workforce development.

“Our workforce needs have changed due to the cost of goods, utilities and the overall cost of living on the rise,” she said. “We want to look at how we can actively help our members. The chamber has recently started the Rise Foundation to help bring educational opportunities to the area businesses and also our future workforce through our STEM Projects.”

Falcone said she wants to bring an open mind to many of the issues facing chamber members and the community.

“I want to spread the news of what the chamber can do for our businesses,” she said. “I also want to gain more volunteers for all of our amazing events that raise money to help with our other projects in the community.”