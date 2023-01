Zionsville Lions Club’s 2023 Miss Fall Festival was crowned Jan. 21 at the Hoosier Retirement Village in Zionsville. Hunt is a graduate of Indiana State University and works in the communication department for Andretti Motorsports. Her platform is Lupus awareness. She will participate in most of the Zionsville Lions Club events among many other activities and compete in the Miss Indiana Competition in June to be held in Zionsville.