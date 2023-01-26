Retired public finance advisor seeking West District seat on Carmel City Council

Loren Matthes, who recently retired from a 35-year career as a public finance advisor, has announced a campaign for Carmel City Council in the West District.

A Republican, Matthes is set to face off against Ven Tadikonda in the May 2 primary. Incumbent Democrat Miles Nelson, who joined the council in 2020, is running for mayor. No Democrats had filed for the West District seat as of Jan. 25. The filing deadline is Feb. 3.

Matthes, who has lived in Carmel for 20 years, retired in 2021 from a public accounting and consulting firm that advised local governments – including Carmel – on financial and economic development issues. She believes her professional background would serve her well on the city council.

“My 35 years of public finance advisory work makes me a uniquely qualified candidate to serve on the Carmel City Council,” Matthes stated. “I am an independent and analytical thinker who values integrity and ethics. I am excited for the opportunity to serve my community and ensure Carmel’s residents understand and support financial decisions made by the city.”

As a consultant, Matthes worked with leaders from cities and towns to help plan and finance various types of projects, analyze cash flow, manage tax rates, create budgets and more.

Matthes and her husband of 24 years, Don, have three adult sons and eight grandchildren (with another on the way). Her hobbies include hiking, exercise and reading, and she enjoys spending time with family and at her church.