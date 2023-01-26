Noblesville business owner forms exploratory committee

A business owner in downtown Noblesville has formed an exploratory committee as he ponders a possible run for a seat on the Noblesville Common Council.

Rocky Shanehsaz, who owns Mill Top Banquet & Conference Center, said the committee was formed to evaluate seeking election for either the District 5 seat or an at-large seat on the council. He previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2007 and ran again for an at-large seat in 2019.

“The best thing is a small government. True conservatives look at the wealth of our taxpayers’ investment and the impact that it has,” Shanehsaz said. “I’m interested in making sure our tax dollars have the most impact in our community and working more with existing small businesses, so they stick around.”

Shanehsaz cited his interest in investing in the community, pointing to his work with several churches in Noblesville. That includes assisting with the real estate acquisition for Deer Creek Community Church; assisting with the relocation and helping with funding and the real estate acquisition for Chapel Church; and providing a place of worship for We are the Gathering and Restoration Church, according to Shanehsaz.

What remains unclear, however, is whether Shanehsaz will pursue a run for a council seat. As of Jan. 23, no one had filed to run for the District 5 seat, which is currently held by Common Councilman Greg O’Connor.

Three men – Mike Field, Nick Gomillion and Darren Peterson – have already filed for an at-large seat for the May 2 primary election.

Shanehsaz said he would decide on running once it was clearer whether O’Connor was running for his seat. The deadline to file for the primary is noon Feb. 3.