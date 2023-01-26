Hamilton County awards $750,000 to nonprofits

The Hamilton County Commissioners and Hamilton County Councilors announced Jan. 20 that 12 nonprofits were awarded more than $750,000 in support for 2023. The funds are in addition to contract services already provided to the county by organizations like Janus Developmental Services, the Humane Society for Hamilton County and Cherish Center.

“The county is proud to be able to support many of our not-for-profit organizations,” Hamitlon County Councilor Sue Maki stated. “While we could not fund all organizations or always fund to the amount requested, we do believe we used the taxpayers’ money to make the greatest impact on Hamilton County residents.”

The grant program is intended to furnish funding to organizations that provide services in furtherance of county goals, and without the providing of the services, the county might need to consider the development of such programming.

The largest grant, $180,000, was awarded to Noblesville-based Prevail, Inc. to help provide crisis intervention and support services for survivors of crime and abuse. PrimeLife Enrichment, a Carmel-based agency that provides programs and services to support senior citizens, has been awarded $100,000. And $90,000 was approved to fund mental health initiatives for underinsured and uninsured students in Hamilton County’s six school districts through their youth assistance and education foundation programs. A complete list of recipients is below.

“The County Council and County Commissioners are proud to support these community not-for-profit partners in a meaningful way,” Maki stated. “We are fortunate that we have these professionally run organizations serving our citizens in need.”

Grant applications for not-for-profit funding in 2024 are due in June. Awards are provided based on application score and funding available. Complete information, including eligibility criteria, can be found on the application at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1682/Non-profit-Grant-Application.

Organizations awarded grants include: