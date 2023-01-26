Democrat joins race for Carmel City Council’s North Central District seat

Democrat Courtney Culver has announced a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s North Central District in this year’s municipal election.

A senior director at Salesforce, Culver oversees teams that focus on operational excellence, data analytics, marketing and more. She has previous experience in the nonprofit, telecommunications, financial and technology sectors.

Culver, who has lived in the district for 12 years, believes her professional background is among the reasons she would be a good fit on the council.

“It’s imperative that Carmel’s councilors have the skills and experience needed to responsibly manage and lead our city. Leading a functional city government should not be about who you know, but what you know,” Culver stated. “If elected, I will draw on my experience in managing massive budgets, leading large-scale projects and optimizing resources. I will make decisions that support the needs of our city and will not be driven by my ego or partisan politics.”

Culver earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Franklin College and has a master’s in organizational leadership from Siena Heights University in Michigan.

She and her husband, who have been married for 20 years, have a 17-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old basset hound.

Culver was the only Democrat to file for the North Central District seat as of Jan. 25. Four Republicans are running: Chuck Ford, Leah York, Jonathan Blake and Teresa Ayers, an incumbent appointed by a caucus to the seat earlier this month after the death of Councilor Bruce Kimball.

Culver will hold a campaign kickoff event on March 2 at The Cat in downtown Carmel. Learn more about the event and her campaign at CulverforCarmel.com.