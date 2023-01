The PNC Financial Services Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 20 at 10570 N. Michigan Rd.,Carmel

From left, Carmel City Council member Sue Finkam; Chip Wood of PNC Bank; Jennifer Van Handel of PNC Bank; Brian Heichelbech of PNC Bank; Rachael Kottlowski of PNC Bank; Cody Cassel of PNC Bank; John Vaughn of PNC Bank; James Stone of PNC Bank; Carmel City Council Council member Miles Nelson; and Dorothy Price of PNC Bank.