Valor Classical Academy continues efforts to open charter school in Hamilton County

Indiana Classical Schools officials said they are disappointed in a Jan. 4 ruling that states Carmel Clay Schools is not required to offer the former Orchard Park Elementary school building to charter schools for $1, but they are continuing efforts to open Valor Classical Academy elsewhere.

ICS sued CCS in April 2022, stating that the district violated the state’s “dollar law” after closing the school. Judge J. Richard Campbell disagreed, however, stating that a 2019 change in Indiana code requires school districts to offer former school buildings to charter schools only if they are vacant and unused. He ruled that CCS demonstrated that it has been using the building since the school closed.

Holly Wilson, a founding Valor board member, declined to comment on whether ICS would appeal the ruling or where other potential sites for the charter school might be.

In a newsletter to Valor supporters, school officials stated that its board is exploring alternate locations that could serve 400 kindergarten through sixth-grade students this fall and include enough space to eventually expand to 700 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. It states that if it is unable to open the school this fall as originally planned, Valor may expand beyond offering only K-6 classes in its first year.

“Establishing Hamilton County’s first tuition-free, classical charter school is no small task,” the newsletter states. “Our volunteer founding board is well-prepared for the significant investment of time it takes to establish a sound footing.”

The newsletter also stated that the judge’s ruling, which described the dollar law as “ambiguous as to what constitutes a school corporation’s ‘use’ of a school building,” wasn’t completely negative for ICS.

“We’re encouraged by the Court’s opinion that there is ambiguity in the law for what constitutes a viable ‘use’ of former school buildings by school corporations,” the ICS newsletter states. “This opens the door to appeal the decision to a higher court. The good news is that the success of Valor Classical Academy doesn’t hinge upon acquiring a ‘dollar building’ or upon opening in the heart of Carmel.”

The CCS school board voted on June 25, 2018, to close Orchard Park at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. It has continued using the building for meeting space, professional development, staging and safety drills.

Last month, CCS officials presented a plan to the school board to repurpose the Orchard Park Elementary site for childcare for district employees. Much of the existing building would be demolished for added green space. The plan, which has not yet been approved by the school board, was dependent on the court ruling.