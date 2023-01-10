Current Publishing
Senator Todd Young stands on the steps of the U.S. capitol building with interns, from left, Mason Pickett, Jasmeen Saini, Mia Schul and Katelyn Rickert. Photo courtesy of Todd Young’s office.

Senator recognizes D.C. interns

Last month, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) recognized Hoosier students who participated in the fall session of his internship program in Washington, D.C.

The students assisted legislative and communications staff with daily activities and special projects. The intern class included Mason Pickett, a junior from Fort Wayne attending Indiana University; Jasmeen Saini, a junior from Fishers attending Butler; Mia Schul, a junior from West Lafayette attending Indiana University; and Katelyn Rickert, a junior from Brownsburg attending Georgetown University.

Young said the internship program benefits young people looking to familiarize themselves with the world of politics.

“Internships provide an invaluable experience to young professionals who want to have a front row seat in learning the workings of Congress and get some real world experience,” Young stated. “Over the course of the internship, each intern has helped serve the people of Indiana and we all have the capacity whether it’s through an internship with a U.S. senator, helping out their local community or running for office one day, each has an opportunity to give back. We have a duty, an obligation, in this country to do so.”

Young’s office offers internship opportunities year-round, in his Washington and Indianapolis offices. The internship program offers students the opportunity to experience the legislative branch of government and serve Hoosiers.

For more, visit internship webpage or call 202-224-5623.


