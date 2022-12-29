Snapshot: Student Impact of Westfield receives $10,000 donation

Student Impact of Westfield recently received a $10,000 donation from Meijer in Westfield as part of its Meijer Gives campaign after store employees voted for the organization to receive funding. Student Impact of Westfield will put the money toward a capital campaign to build an addition on its property. From left are Meijer store employees and Danyele Easterhaus, executive director of Student Impact of Westfield, Brittany Delph, executive program director and community development of Student Impact of Westfield, Emily Horkay, student life manager with Student Impact of Westfield, and Chad Clark, store director at Meijer in Westfield. (Photo provided by Student Impact of Westfield)