Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Student Impact of Westfield receives $10,000 donation

Snapshot: Student Impact of Westfield receives $10,000 donation

0
By on Westfield Community

Student Impact of Westfield recently received a $10,000 donation from Meijer in Westfield as part of its Meijer Gives campaign after store employees voted for the organization to receive funding. Student Impact of Westfield will put the money toward a capital campaign to build an addition on its property. From left are Meijer store employees and Danyele Easterhaus, executive director of Student Impact of Westfield, Brittany Delph, executive program director and community development of Student Impact of Westfield, Emily Horkay, student life manager with Student Impact of Westfield, and Chad Clark, store director at Meijer in Westfield. (Photo provided by Student Impact of Westfield)


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — December 20, 2022 Carmel in brief — December 27, 2022 Snapshot: Westfield Rocks Referral Group donates $7,000 to Open Doors Westfield receives $1M through Community Crossings program Looking Ahead: Mayor: 2022 an exciting year for city, expects progress to continue in 2023 The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce holds annual donation event
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact