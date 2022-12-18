Barla Golf Academy premiers new innovative tech

Barla Golf Academy hosted an open house event Dec. 10 to display its recently renovated and expanded space.

Founded in 2016 at 14660 Herriman Blvd., Suite 600, in Noblesville, Barla Golf Academy expanded its facility to more than 4,000 square feet in March. The expansion included four custom-built, pro-level simulator screens, each with new GCQuad launch monitors from Foresight Sports. The PGA-certified indoor training facility opened to the public for guests to tour the academy’s state-of-the-art facility and take a test drive to experience the facility’s game-changing training.

Owner Scott Barla is a 1994 graduate of the Professional Golf Management Program at Ferris State University. He is a PGA-certified coach who has worked with amateur golfers across central Indiana.

“I’ve been a PGA member since 1996, so I’m a quarter-century PGA member,” Barla said. “I really love the sport and love what I do.”

Barla’s experience as a golf instructor includes teaching a nationally recognized inner-city youth program in Detroit and other PGA of America adult teaching initiatives. He taught at Skokie Park District’s premier outdoor double-decker range, the East Bank Club in downtown Chicago, and at the Weber Park Par Three.

Barla will receive the Bill Strausbaugh Award next month for teaching from the Ferris State alumni PGM program. The award is a special recognition given to a PGM alumni who has performed outstanding service as a golf instructor. According to Barla, it is the highest award given to graduates.

Barla Golf Academy’s state-of-the-art facilities include GCQuad launch monitors, which are the world’s most accurate, versatile and complete launch monitors on the market. As the only launch monitor in the industry to employ quadrascopic imaging, the GCQuad delivers the most accurate detailed picture of ball-and-club head performance analysis.

Cameras track the swing of the club, according to coach Rachel Johnson.

“The GCQuad watches the actual swing,” Johnson said. “By doing that, it tracks the spin, speed, distance, tilt and rotation of the ball to create a super realistic experience.”

Barla Golf Academy also offers in-house custom club fitting, repairs and a “trade in, trade up” program for junior golfers. The program allows junior golfers to trade in old clubs to upgrade to clubs that best fit their needs.

“People come here for different reasons,” Barla said. “Someone could come in who just wants to stay sharp in the winter, others come in to get better. Some want to play competitive golf, and our facility is a way for them to practice. Whatever it is, we’re here to help.”

For more about Barla Golf Academy, visit barlagolfacademy.com.