City officials display their replica grant check. From left, Mayor Steve Collier, Deputy Mayor Dave Hofmann, Director of the Streets Department Jim Heneghan, City Controller Tyler Douthit and City Clerk Kathy Walton. Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence.

Lawrence to invest $1.5 million in road improvements

The City of Lawrence was awarded $757,922.46 on Dec. 6 by the Community Crossing Matching Grant Program, which is a partnership between the Indiana Dept. of Transportation and Hoosier Communities.

Lawrence will match the grant for a total of more than $1.5 million in road improvement projects in 2023.

INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith recognized local governments awarded state matching funds for local road construction projects through the 2022 Community Crossings program. Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier, Smith and state and local officials celebrated the awards with a ceremony at The Garrison in Lawrence.

“Back in 2016, there had been very little paving done in Lawrence for several years,” Collier said. “So, as I looked at my budget and what it would cost us to be able to catch up with the paving we had to do, the Community Crossings Matching Grants Program allowed us to allocate our money to other city projects. It made it easier to manage our budget and focus on other city projects. Because of that, we received an A+ S&P rating, seeing many companies and jobs move into our growing area.”

Launched in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges.

Since 2016, the state has awarded more than $1 billion dollars in state funds to support local road and bridge projects throughout Indiana. In 2022, 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $119 million+ in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings.


