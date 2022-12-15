Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer.

The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.

To be considered for repairs, residents must live in Westfield, Noblesville, Cicero, Tipton or Sheridan, according to the church.

“We want to help people stay in their homes for as long as possible,” said Eric Lohe, lead pastor of CrossRoads Church in Westfield. “During the week of June 19-23, 2023, 300 high school students from across the country and their adult leaders will come to the Westfield community, live at Westfield Middle School, and go out in smaller groups of six people to serve in Westfield and the surrounding communities. They will serve at 35 to 45 home sites where each of those small groups will spend a week doing repairs for the people and families.”

Building or repairing wheelchair ramps, constructing decks, doing mobile home skirting and exterior and interior painting are being offered through the program. Applications, which are due by March 1, can be found at forourneighbor.life or by visiting bit.ly/3AdlYHY.

When applications are submitted, staff from CrossRoads Church at Westfield will assess needed repairs and determine if they have the skills and manpower to meet the need, according to the church. Not all those who apply will be guaranteed repairs because students may not have the skills to make the proper repairs, the church said.

In the summer of 2021, students and adults who participated in the program repaired 26 homes in local communities. For more, email forourneighborinfo@gmail.com or call Lohe at 317-402-6574.