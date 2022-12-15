Carmel Clay Schools school board members honored at final meeting

From left, Carmel Clay Schools Board of Trustees members Mike Kerschner and Layla Spanenberg pause with Supt. Michael Beresford at the Dec. 12 school board meeting. It was the final meeting for Kerschner and Spanenberg, who decided not to seek reelection. Kerschner served on the board for eight years, while Spanenberg served for 12. District officials presented Kerschner and Spanenberg with a wooden box containing a compass to thank them for their service. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer)