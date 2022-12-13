Athlete of the Week: Noblesville sophomore basketball player develops into ‘stat stuffer’

Noblesville High School sophomore Meredith Tippner has had a memorable calendar year.

She has already been a part of state championships in soccer and basketball and now is off to a strong start in the 2022-23 basketball season.

In games through Dec. 3, the 5-foot-10 Tippner was averaging 16 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists for the Millers, who were 7-2 during that span.

“Meredith has been awesome for us this season,” Millers coach Donna Buckley said. “She is a stat stuffer. She scores, rebounds, defends and has the ability to impact the game in so many ways. She is an unbelievable talent and an even better kid.”

Tippner said her biggest improvement has been rebounding, inside post presence and using her body to establish position.

Noblesville captured the IHSAA Class 4A girls state title in February. Prior to this school year, Ashlynn Shade, who has signed with the University of Connecticut, transferred to La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte.

“Ash cannot easily be replaced,” Tippner said. “But I think the best way we replace her contributions is as a team. We all need to score more efficiently than last year, rebound more and defend at a high level. I have been focused on trying to make the best decisions for my team. I feel like that’s what we all need to focus on in order to make another run. A better decision, a deflection, an extra pass, these are the things that make winning teams.”

Tippner already has collegiate basketball offers from Ball State University, the University at Buffalo, Butler University, the University of Evansville, Purdue University Fort Wayne, the University of San Francisco and the University of Toledo.

In soccer, Tippner scored 15 goals for Noblesville’s girls team, which captured the IHSAA Class 3A state title Oct. 29 at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tippner loves both sports, but basketball is her favorite because she said she is always in a position to make a contribution.

“With a soccer field being so large in comparison, the action may be 40 yards away,” Tippner said. “But in basketball, I’m always just feet away from making a difference, even if it’s just getting into a passing lane, bumping a cutter, or taking a charge.”

Tippner said one sport helps the other with vision, explosion, judging speed and direction of teammates and opponents and making something a player could do on their own easier by combining with a teammate.

“Both sports are actually very similar as far as what it takes to win,” she said.

Tippner said being part of two state championships was exciting but different.

“I think that’s the reason I love team sports so much,” she said. “Even the same sport from year to year has a different dynamic, a different combination of players, skills and chemistry that is needed to be successful in this conference and in this sectional. Finding a way to adapt your skill set to what your team needs is the part I find most fun.”

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Ideal vacation spot: Florida

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite TV show: “All American?