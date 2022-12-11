Town of Zionsville chief financial officer resigns

During the Dec. 5 Zionsville Town Council meeting, councilman Bryan Traylor announced that the town’s chief financial officer, Kellie Adams, resigned two weeks ago after less than eight months in the role.

Adams’ last day in the office was Dec. 5. Current was unable to reach Adams for comment by press time.

“At our last finance committee meeting, our CFO — former CFO at this point – had brought up that there were some additional appropriations that needed to be done by Dec. 15,” Traylor said during the meeting.

According to Town Council President Jason Plunkett, Adams’ resignation was another example of an employee leaving town government that he said calls into question bigger issues – such as what he said is a lack of leadership in the mayor’s office – that may be contributing to Zionsville’s frequent employee turnover.

According to Plunkett, the town has also had recent turnover in the CFO position with the resignation of Tammy Havard earlier this year and the resignation of former planning director Wayne DeLong over the summer.

“We have department heads who are leaving jobs that they thought were going to be careers,” Plunkett said. “These are people who wanted to work for the town and wanted to have a career with the Town of Zionsville. When you’ve got directors of departments who are leaving, and the only direct report they would have is to the mayor, this tells me there is a lack of leadership.”

Plunkett said frequent employee turnover also has cost the town a significant and unprecedented amount of money that could not have been planned for in yearly budgets. Current has reached out to the Town of Zionsville for further information regarding detailed costs associated with employee turnover in recent months.