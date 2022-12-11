Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18

It could be said that Joshua Pedde saw the light when contemplating options for a potential theme to upcoming Christmas shows.

As a result, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s “Gloria” will be performed four times from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

“Every year we look for a new theme of what our Christmas show should be,” said Pedde, a Carmel resident who is in his seventh year as the artistic director for the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. “The word ‘Gloria’ just kept coming up, and when I look at the definition, it’s the abundance of light.

“As we continue to find our way out of the pandemic, it’s how we are coming back together, that sense of joy that we experience during the holiday season.”

The Dec. 16 performance of “Gloria” starts at 7 p.m., followed by shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

The final “Gloria” will be presented at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.

Indianapolis Children’s Choir is comprised of 600 kids ranging in age from kindergarten through 12th grade. The afternoon shows will feature 400 singers, with 200 taking part in the lone evening performance.

In every case, the choir will be accompanied by a 15-piece chamber orchestra.

Performance pieces include “We Need A Little Christmas,” “What Child is This?” and “A Tribute to Carols.”

All performances take place inside the church’s main sanctuary.

“I think the joy that I see, not only from the audience, but from the singers, is absolutely wonderful,” Pedde said. “I think it goes back to me having wonderful teachers, so to be able to do that for other students is just a great blessing.”

For more or to purchase tickets, visit icchoir.org or call 317-940-9640 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.