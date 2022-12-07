Delaware Township Trustee’s Office hosts holiday food drive

The Delaware Township Trustee’s Office is conducting a holiday food drive for its food pantry at 9090 E. 131st St. in Fishers. The initiative is called “Pack Santa’s Sleigh.” The donated food is available to all residents in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district now through Dec. 22.

The food pantry relies solely on donations and requests nonperishable food items for those in need.

Kaylee Edwards, office coordinator for the Delaware Township Trustee’s Office, said the food pantry has seen an “unprecedented need” from seniors and families in the area. As a result, it is stressing the importance of the “Pack Santa’s Sleigh” food drive.

“The use of our food pantry has doubled in the last year, showing unprecedented need from seniors and families,” Edwards said. “Our pantry serves all residents in the HSE school district, so we appreciate all the support from our community and local businesses to help feed families during the holiday season.”

The trustee’s office has a drop-off point in the lobby where all donations can be made. Organizers ask that donors with large donations call ahead and arrange a time to drop off food.

The Delaware Township Trustee’s Office created an Amazon wish list, allowing donors to purchase requested food items and have them shipped directly to the trustee’s office. Organizers ask that all donors mark items as gifts during checkout to include their name and contact information for the donation to be correctly attributed. Donors can find the wish list at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2EARHA2Z64NUP?ref_=wl_share.

“Pack Santa’s Sleigh” food drive also has a competition incentive: The individual or group that donates the most food will receive a commemorative plaque, a shout-out on the Delaware Township Trustee’s Office social media pages and 50 percent off of a one-day booking of the Delaware Township Community Center before March 31, 2023. Availability and restrictions may apply when booking the center.

The winner will be announced on the Delaware Township Trustee’s Office’s Facebook page on Jan. 13, 2023.

To ensure donations are accurately counted, notify an office staff member when donations are left so they can be weighed and attributed to you. For donations left after office hours, call ahead to leave contact details and make sure all bags/boxes of your donation are labeled with your group’s name. Receipts will be provided upon request.

The trustee’s office will also post updates on its Facebook (DelawareTownshipIN) and Twitter (@DelawaretwnspIN) pages with current rankings for the contest.

Donors are encouraged to use the hashtag #PackSantasSleigh to tag videos, photos and posts of donations.