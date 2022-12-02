Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Health, Hamilton County

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases.

The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:

  • No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough.
  • No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made.
  • No visitors except immediate family, partner or significant other.

“As we work to provide a safe environment for our patients and staff, we apologize for any inconvenience this visitation restriction may cause,” said Brandy Hill, spokeswoman for Riverview Health. “We will continue to monitor conditions and remove the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.”


