Fishers District hosts holiday events

Fishers District will host its first-ever Holiday Open House series Wednesday evenings from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. Features include free photos with Santa, holiday crafts, a hot cocoa bar, carolers and in-store promotions from stores and restaurants in the plaza.

Admission to Open House events is free and will be from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday. Families can share their holiday wish lists and take advantage of free festive photo opportunities throughout The Yard at Fishers District at 11549 Yard St.

Melanie Sturgis, general manager of Fishers District, looks forward to the initiative.

“I’m so excited that we’re hosting our first-ever Holiday Open House series. We really wanted to provide a fun and festive atmosphere for families in the area,” Sturgis said. “Hopefully, it will activate the season in a unique way. There will be fun things like Santa and new decorations for the ability to capture personal photo ops.”

Fishers District encourages families to express their creativity, dressing in their favorite Christmas sweaters or matching pajamas for festive photos.

Guests are also encouraged to bring pets for a special photo encounter with Santa from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Pets must be leashed or crated while on the property. Guests must bring their own camera.

Sturgis expects a high turnout based on the popularity of Fishers District’s fall event series.

“We started the event series with Fallpalooza. We saw a great turn out,” Sturgis said. “Then we turned that into Friday Night Game nights. It’s been fun seeing families come out, and I expect the Holiday Open House to be just as successful.”

Special promotions from retailers will be revealed on event days. Visitors who purchase $100 or more from any Fishers District retailer or restaurant and show their same-day receipt to the center’s brand ambassador will be eligible to receive one free carriage ride around the property during event hours.

For more, visit yardatfishersdistrict.com.