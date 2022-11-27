Characters of Carmel: Meet Franci Fealk

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Born and reared in Tucson, Ariz., Franci Fealk is licensed to practice law in Arizona and Indiana. She spent more than 10 years as a litigator but for the past 5 years has worked with security companies in mergers and acquisitions at Marc P. Katz, LLC. She represents buyers and sellers on deals ranging from $100,000 to millions of dollars.

Fealk attended Washington University in St. Louis. She is married to Michael Skolnick, director of individual philanthropy at Newfields. They have one beautiful daughter, Molly Samantha, who is almost 2 years old. The couple’s wedding venue was the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, in the ballroom where the Great Gatsby wedding took place.

The Fealks are also part owners of Authentic, the thoroughbred who, in 2020, won the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup, where he set a new Keeneland track record.

Siblings: younger brother, Marc, and younger sister, Michelle

Inspirational hero: Eva Kor – Michael and Franci were friends of Eva and traveled with her to Poland to test out the audio tour of Auschwitz, based on Eva’s testimony

Attended: Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law

Honors thesis: Freedom Suits, in which enslaved people were suing for their freedom

Enjoys: attending concerts and plays, traveling, and spending time with family

Clerked for: Judge Patricia Orozco, Arizona Court of Appeals

Favorite time of year: Autumn

Studied abroad: Madrid, Spain

Favorite drink: Flat white wine with cinnamon powder

Pregnancy craving: Chocolate cake

Message to others: Good things come to those who wait.

