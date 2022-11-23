Current Publishing
Wee is a male 2-year-old pitbull mix that will be available during the adoption event. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

Humane Society for Hamilton County offering free adoption

In the spirit of Black Friday sales, the Humane Society for Hamilton County is conducting a “priceless” adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 at 10501 Hague Rd. in Fishers.

The event will allow adopters to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet. All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of age-appropriate vaccinations.

Ashton is a male 1-year-old pitbull mix that will be available during the adoption event. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

One of the few “no-kill” organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Hamilton County is in a state of crisis as it is receiving an unprecedented number of animals who come to the shelter in a variety of ways. The primary reason is “unwanted” animals.” Dogs are the main capacity issue at present.

“Each day we are counting kennels to see where we can place dogs and cats coming into our shelter,” Humane Society for Hamilton County President/CEO Rebecca Stevens stated. “We have to keep pets moving out the front door, so we have room for the ones coming in the back door. Without adoptions, we can’t help other animals outside Hamilton County.”

People wanting to adopt will be asked to make a donation of any amount at the time of adoption, although some exclusions apply.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County requires canine adopters to bring all family members as well as any dogs in the home to meet with a potential shelter dog. Cat adopters must bring all human family members. Those renting properties are recommended to bring the landlord’s pet policy. All adopters are required to present a government issued ID.

For more, visit hamiltonhumane.com or facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&v=839702617233504.


