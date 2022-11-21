Current Publishing
Santa House to return to downtown Noblesville

The Santa House will make another appearance on the square in Noblesville this holiday season.

The free, donation-based event presented by the Hamilton County Historical Society with the support of Hamilton County will allow children to meet with Santa in his house on the south side of the square along Conner Street and Ind. 32, said Jessica Layman, board president of the historical society.

The Santa House has been on the square since 1963, according to the historical society, which is also offering a virtual option on three Thursdays this year. For more, visit the society’s Facebook page, where events have been created for each date of the Santa House, including virtual times.

Santa will be at the Santa House on the following dates and times:

  • Nov. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m.
  • Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. (virtual)
  • Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Dec. 3 from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. (virtual)
  • Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. (virtual)
  • Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 24 from noon to 4 p.m.


