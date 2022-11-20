Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant.

Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community project that highlights the responsibilities and goals of public schools in a community as well as the traits and skills that students will need the most to be successful in adult life. The district submits the Portrait of a Graduate to its Board of Education, which is then incorporated into the district’s strategic plan for education in the schools.

Loser has been the assistant principal at Fishers High School since 2014, but will transition into his role as K-12 director in the coming weeks. In his role as assistant principal, he supported community-based enrichment experiences for students, such as Launch Fishers High School Fellowship and Fishers Mayor’s Youth Academy. Loser has also been a longtime advocate for providing Career Technical Education, internships, work-based learning and industry certification opportunities.

“Mr. Loser is an experienced leader who is focused on building relationships, developing strategies and delivering results that will ensure our students have what they need to pursue their future goals when they graduate from Hamilton Southeastern Schools,” HSE Schools Supt. Yvonne Stokes said.

The IDOE awarded the 3E grant to 97 schools and community partners across the state. The funding will be used to increase student participation in work-based learning and earning high-value credentials while in school, including the Indiana College Core, an associate degree or a career and technical education industry certificate.

“I have always had a single focus and professional drive to shock the world with what young people can do,” Loser said. “I am excited to use my skills to bring the school community together to create a common vision of student learning and achievement.”

Outside of work, Loser supports several local initiatives, serving on the Fishers Disability Awareness Committee and Fishers Creative Arts Council.

Loser will begin working in his new role immediately.