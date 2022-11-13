Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25.

Although early results showed Republican Alex Choi pulling ahead in Hamilton and Boone counties, incumbent Democrat J.D. Ford had the majority in Marion County and won reelection to the Indiana Senate District 29 seat with 51.5 percent of the vote. Ford defeated Choi by a margin of 1,267 votes.

“I am honored and humbled by the results of yesterday’s election,” Ford stated in a release. “The people of Senate District 29 have entrusted me to represent them for another four years, and that is a responsibility which I do not take lightly.”

For U.S. House of Representatives District 4, unofficial numbers show incumbent Republican Jim Baird reclaimed his seat with 70.7 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic opponent Roger Day by a significant margin.

Final unofficial numbers show Republican Becky Cash winning the election for Indiana House District 25, defeating Democratic opponent Jen Bass-Patino. Incumbent Republican Donald Lehe had held the seat since 2012.

Incumbent Republican Donna Schaibley will serve another term as state representative for Indiana House District 24, garnering 56.6 percent of the vote, compared to 40.8 percent for her Democratic opponent Joey Mayer and 2.5 percent for Kenneth A. Tucker.