Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

0
By on Zionsville Community

Ford

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25.

Although early results showed Republican Alex Choi pulling ahead in Hamilton and Boone counties, incumbent Democrat J.D. Ford had the majority in Marion County and won reelection to the Indiana Senate District 29 seat with 51.5 percent of the vote. Ford defeated Choi by a margin of 1,267 votes.

Cash

“I am honored and humbled by the results of yesterday’s election,” Ford stated in a release. “The people of Senate District 29 have entrusted me to represent them for another four years, and that is a responsibility which I do not take lightly.”

For U.S. House of Representatives District 4, unofficial numbers show incumbent Republican Jim Baird reclaimed his seat with 70.7 percent of the vote, defeating Democratic opponent Roger Day by a significant margin.

Final unofficial numbers show Republican Becky Cash winning the election for Indiana House District 25, defeating Democratic opponent Jen Bass-Patino. Incumbent Republican Donald Lehe had held the seat since 2012.

Schaibley

Incumbent Republican Donna Schaibley will serve another term as state representative for Indiana House District 24, garnering 56.6 percent of the vote, compared to 40.8 percent for her Democratic opponent Joey Mayer and 2.5 percent for Kenneth A. Tucker.


More Headlines

2022 General Election results for Boone County: Seats filled in school board, county council and county commissioner races Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected Fishers election results show Walker wins contested senate 31 race, no incumbents keep seats on HSE board of trustees 2022 General Election results for Hamilton County Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site denies allegations 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact